Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Stantec Stock Performance
Shares of STN stock opened at C$113.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$116.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a one year low of C$103.48 and a one year high of C$123.92.
Insider Activity at Stantec
In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone bought 4,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$121.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,960.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
