Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Starco Brands Stock Performance
Shares of STCB stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Starco Brands has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Starco Brands Company Profile
