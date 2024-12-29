Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Starco Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STCB stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Starco Brands has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands.

