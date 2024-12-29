Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 108.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

SCM stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $14.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

