Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13. 17,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 13,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.
Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.
