Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 68.7% per year over the last three years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 150.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

