Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance
Shares of STBFY opened at $16.05 on Friday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
