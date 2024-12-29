Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

Shares of STBFY opened at $16.05 on Friday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

