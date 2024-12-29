Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in December

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 3,966,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days.

Superior Plus Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $4.35 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.