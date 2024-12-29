Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in December

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 3,966,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days.
Superior Plus Trading Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $4.35 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.
About Superior Plus
