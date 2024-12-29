Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Shares Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 37,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 34,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Superior Plus Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

