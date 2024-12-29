Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SUSRF opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $14.30.
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile
