Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance

SVNLY stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.01.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

