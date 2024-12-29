Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Down 56.9% in December

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at SEK 19.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of SEK 18.52 and a 52 week high of SEK 22.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.68 by SEK 0.12. The business had revenue of SEK 3.37 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SWDBY

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.