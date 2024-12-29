Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWSDF opened at $734.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $798.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $777.28. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $647.29 and a 52 week high of $838.00.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

