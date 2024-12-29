Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Swiss Life Stock Down 2.4 %
SZLMY stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.
Swiss Life Company Profile
