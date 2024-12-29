Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swiss Life Stock Down 2.4 %

SZLMY stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

