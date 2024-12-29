Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Swiss Re Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $37.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSREY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Swiss Re from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

