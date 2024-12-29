Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,072,707 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 320,276 shares.The stock last traded at $78.92 and had previously closed at $81.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SLVM

Sylvamo Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.26. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Sylvamo by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 59.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 4,825.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.