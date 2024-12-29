Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNYR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.50. 6,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 19,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Synergy CHC Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $39.17 million and a PE ratio of -17,374.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

About Synergy CHC

(Get Free Report)

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; anti-aging skincare products, such as serums and creams for exfoliating, skin repair, and rehydration, as well as hand soaps and hand sanitizers under the Hand MD brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.