Tandem Group (LON:TND) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 156 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 156 ($1.96). Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.04).

Tandem Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.74. The company has a market capitalization of £8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -975.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Tandem Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.