TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 10th

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $4.97 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.
About TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
