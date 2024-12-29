Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tecogen Stock Down 2.7 %
Tecogen stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.98.
Tecogen Company Profile
