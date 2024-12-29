Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Teijin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TINLY opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.17. Teijin has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

