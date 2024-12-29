Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Update

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TIKK opened at $2.86 on Friday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing, and sales of avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

