Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.25. 19,773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 17,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.
About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.
