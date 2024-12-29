Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Short Interest Update

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tevogen Bio Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVGN opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Tevogen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $21.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tevogen Bio news, insider Neal Flomenberg sold 1,078,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,747,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,254,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,969.24. The trade was a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tevogen Bio

About Tevogen Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tevogen Bio stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:TVGN Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 223,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Tevogen Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

