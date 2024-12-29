TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.609 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.10 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFI. Stephens cut TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

