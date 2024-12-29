Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,187,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 11,315,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 592.7 days.

Thai Beverage Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TBVPF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

