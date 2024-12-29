Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,729,900 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 1,968,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Thai Oil Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOIPF opened at $1.01 on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile
