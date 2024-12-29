Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,729,900 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 1,968,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOIPF opened at $1.01 on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

