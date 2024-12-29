Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.8 days.

Thales Price Performance

Thales stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. Thales has a 12 month low of $136.99 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day moving average is $160.62.

About Thales

Featured Articles

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

