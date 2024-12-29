The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 27.2% in December

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $9.03 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on SWGAY. UBS Group upgraded The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
Further Reading
