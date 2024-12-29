The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $47.50.
About The Swatch Group
