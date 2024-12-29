The York Water Company (YORW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on January 15th

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORWGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2192 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

York Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

York Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $473.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.63.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

