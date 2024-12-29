Thomas David Hull III Sells 2,000 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $126,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,735.97. The trade was a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

KEQU opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $183.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

