Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Short Interest Update

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thomasville Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS THVB opened at $69.76 on Friday. Thomasville Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88.

Get Thomasville Bancshares alerts:

Thomasville Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Thomasville Bancshares’s previous dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.