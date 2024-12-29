Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
