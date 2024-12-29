Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,100 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 330,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,951.0 days.

Shares of TKCOF opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. Toho has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45.

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

