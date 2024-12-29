Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokuyama Price Performance
OTCMKTS TKYMF opened at $15.10 on Friday. Tokuyama has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.
Tokuyama Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tokuyama
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.