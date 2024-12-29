Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokuyama Price Performance

OTCMKTS TKYMF opened at $15.10 on Friday. Tokuyama has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.