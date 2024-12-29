Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the November 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $76.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.51. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $134.91.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

About Tokyo Electron

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.