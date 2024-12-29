Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in December

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,300 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 3,701,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tongcheng Travel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TNGCF opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. Tongcheng Travel has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $2.28.

Tongcheng Travel Company Profile

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

