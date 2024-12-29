Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in December

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,800 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 1,346,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.0 days.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $18.68 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

