Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in December

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,800 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 1,346,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.0 days.
Topaz Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $18.68 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
