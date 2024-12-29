Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the November 30th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Toray Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

