Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the November 30th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Toray Industries Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.
Toray Industries Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toray Industries
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.