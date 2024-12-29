Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 376,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $23.22.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Torex Gold Resources
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.