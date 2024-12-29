Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 376,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.