Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of TOTZF stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
