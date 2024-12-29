Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TOTZF stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

