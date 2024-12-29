Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Up 3% – Here’s Why

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) traded up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85. 120,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 222,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 97.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

