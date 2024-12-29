TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of TravelSky Technology stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

