Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Up 35.3% – Here’s What Happened

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 35.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 178,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 599% from the average daily volume of 25,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Triumph Gold Stock Up 35.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About Triumph Gold

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.