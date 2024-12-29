Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 35.3% – Time to Buy?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shares were up 35.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 178,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 599% from the average daily volume of 25,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Triumph Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.64.

About Triumph Gold

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.