TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Short Interest Update

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERNZ opened at $23.98 on Friday. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92.

Get TrueShares Active Yield ETF alerts:

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TrueShares Active Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.