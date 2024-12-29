TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in December

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TV Asahi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TVAHF opened at $13.65 on Friday. TV Asahi has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

