TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in December

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TVAHF opened at $13.65 on Friday. TV Asahi has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.
TV Asahi Company Profile
