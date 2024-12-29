U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Head to Head Review

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Lithium and U.S. Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -3.41 U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$6.90 million ($1.00) -6.71

U.S. Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% U.S. Gold N/A -42.74% -32.16%

Risk & Volatility

American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Lithium and U.S. Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Gold 0 0 2 1 3.33

U.S. Gold has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.39%. Given U.S. Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than American Lithium.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of U.S. Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Gold beats American Lithium on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Dataram Corporation and changed its name to U.S. Gold Corp. in June 2017. U.S. Gold Corp. is based in Elko, Nevada.

