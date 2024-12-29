Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 54.0% in December

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the November 30th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,798,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UATG opened at $0.00 on Friday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

