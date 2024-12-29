Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Short Interest Update

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 1,562,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Unicaja Banco Price Performance
Shares of UNJCF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Unicaja Banco has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $1.27.
Unicaja Banco Company Profile
